Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Director Sells $124,338.00 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Civeo Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $353.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Civeo by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

