Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Director Sells $124,338.00 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Civeo Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $353.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.
