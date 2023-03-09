Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20.

On Monday, February 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44.

On Friday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $2,264,560.32.

On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92.

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. 2,121,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,419. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $132.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

