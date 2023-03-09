Insider Selling: Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Chairman Sells $327,681.92 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. Stephens increased their price target on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
