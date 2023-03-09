Insider Selling: Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Chairman Sells $327,681.92 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 13,425.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 49.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 35.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. Stephens increased their price target on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

