Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
First Solar Stock Performance
Shares of FSLR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,374. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.35.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
Further Reading
