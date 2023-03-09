Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Sells 8,717 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,717 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $593,714.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 138,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,148.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FIVN opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $121.17.
FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
