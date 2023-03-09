Insider Selling: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $404,055.00 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $404,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,570,997 shares in the company, valued at $117,020,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $415,740.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24.

HireRight Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 million, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of HireRight

HRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth $84,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HireRight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.