Insider Selling: Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Major Shareholder Sells $3,126,000.00 in Stock

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,925,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,060,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IRRX opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 2.9% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 672,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 660.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 260,882 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

