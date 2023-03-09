Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuit Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $416.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.00.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

