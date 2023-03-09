Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,286,542 shares in the company, valued at $154,839,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,402.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $461,000.00.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $19.72. 846,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,951. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $10,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

