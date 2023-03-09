Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Sells $892,722.36 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $892,722.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 729,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,425,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

