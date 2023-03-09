Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells 948 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $127,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raman Chitkara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $130,350.00.

SiTime stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average is $102.73. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.54 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $270.92.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SiTime by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SiTime by 2,115.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

