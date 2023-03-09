Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) SVP Sells 69,544 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) SVP Parveen Kakar sold 69,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $433,954.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parveen Kakar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30.

NYSE SUP opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.00 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

