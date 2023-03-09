Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells $2,646,132.11 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan M. Craig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.7 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.