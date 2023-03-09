Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells 12,738 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Jessica Warren sold 12,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $37,194.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,538.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 476,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.44. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 419.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honest Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

