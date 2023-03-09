Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells $193,016.40 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $193,016.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,130.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,895 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 603,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,874,000 after purchasing an additional 119,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

