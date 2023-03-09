Insider Selling: Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Major Shareholder Sells 158,632 Shares of Stock

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Valaris Stock Performance
VAL traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,769. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on VAL. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris
Valaris Company Profile
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valaris (VAL)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.