Insider Selling: Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Major Shareholder Sells 158,632 Shares of Stock

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valaris Stock Performance

VAL traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,769. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAL. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Valaris Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,108,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 73.4% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 137.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after acquiring an additional 783,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valaris by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 640,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at $42,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

