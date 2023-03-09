Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Sells $52,646.88 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $52,646.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,814 shares in the company, valued at $697,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,080.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VNDA stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.04 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,089.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,636,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 427,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 294,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also

