Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Sunday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Insignia Financial Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.11.
About Insignia Financial
