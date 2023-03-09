Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Sunday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Insignia Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Insignia Financial alerts:

About Insignia Financial

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Insignia Financial Ltd. provides financial advice, platforms, and asset management services in Australia. The company offers financial services solutions on superannuation and investments to clients including investors, members, employers, and advisers. It also provides financial advisory, various financial products and services, and investment management services on behalf of institutional, retail, and direct clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.