Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFLGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Sunday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Insignia Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Insignia Financial

(Get Rating)

Insignia Financial Ltd. provides financial advice, platforms, and asset management services in Australia. The company offers financial services solutions on superannuation and investments to clients including investors, members, employers, and advisers. It also provides financial advisory, various financial products and services, and investment management services on behalf of institutional, retail, and direct clients.

