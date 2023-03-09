Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Down 3.6%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.22. 2,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Intellinetics Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellinetics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.