Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Acquires £83,460 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,391 ($16.73) per share, with a total value of £83,460 ($100,360.75).

Michael (Rusty) Nelligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 8,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,131 ($13.60) per share, with a total value of £90,480 ($108,802.31).

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 1,396.50 ($16.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 937 ($11.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,867 ($22.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,352.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,228.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,235.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Intermediate Capital Group

Several research firms have recently commented on ICP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,029 ($24.40) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.23) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Stories

