International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of International Bancshares worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 40.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.30%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

