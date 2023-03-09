International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INSW. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.40.

INSW opened at $51.37 on Monday. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $905,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $1,639,029. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Seaways by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

