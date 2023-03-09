International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.51 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $99.42 million, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
