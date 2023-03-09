International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.51 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $99.42 million, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

