Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

INUV opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.17. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

