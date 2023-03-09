Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
INUV opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.17. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.59.
About Inuvo
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.