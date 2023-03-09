Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,751 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,457 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,843,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 899,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 420,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 308,507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.07. 82,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,813. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

