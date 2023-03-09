Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,511.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 62,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,456. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.