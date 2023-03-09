Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 194,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 252,081 shares.The stock last traded at $43.03 and had previously closed at $43.86.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.79 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

