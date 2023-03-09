Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Position Increased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $661,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.17. 12,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,958. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $266.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

