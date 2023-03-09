Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,817,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 999,001 shares.The stock last traded at $122.05 and had previously closed at $123.45.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.