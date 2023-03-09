Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 9th (AFN, ALS, ATD, BBTV, BDT, CFX, CHE.UN, CR, DXT, ECN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 9th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$77.00.

had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$75.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$73.00 to C$77.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$72.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$64.00 to C$72.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$67.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$1.75 to C$1.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.95 to C$1.80. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was given a C$12.25 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$24.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$86.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$82.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$63.00 to C$62.00.

