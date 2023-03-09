Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 9th (AFN, ALS, ATD, BBTV, BDT, CFX, CHE.UN, CR, DXT, ECN)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 9th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$77.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$75.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$73.00 to C$77.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$72.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$64.00 to C$72.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$67.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$1.75 to C$1.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.95 to C$1.80. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was given a C$12.25 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$24.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$86.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$82.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$63.00 to C$62.00.

