InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.
