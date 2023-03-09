IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.76

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from IP Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IP Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:IPO opened at GBX 56.37 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of £586.28 million, a PE ratio of 5,815.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.73. IP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 51.80 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 97.49 ($1.17).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.77) target price on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

