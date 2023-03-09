iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Lessened by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,985 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,856,680 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,377,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.24. 111,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,603. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

