iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.28. 142,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.