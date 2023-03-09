iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.5% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,157. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

