iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 172,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 298,840 shares.The stock last traded at $50.88 and had previously closed at $50.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

