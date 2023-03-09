iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is TPB Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

TPB Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,486 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 6.4% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,246. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

