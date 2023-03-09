iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 572,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 551,521 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,056,512. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

