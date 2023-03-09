iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 394.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,468,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,672 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 250,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,250,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,233,000 after acquiring an additional 497,510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $57.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.98.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

