iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $220.33. 131,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,963. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.58 and its 200 day moving average is $215.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.