iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWF stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $233.32. 133,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,417. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.21 and a 200-day moving average of $225.28. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

