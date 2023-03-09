iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lowered by TPB Wealth Advisors

TPB Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,552 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,861. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $128.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

