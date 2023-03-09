iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.02

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 991250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.
Several research firms recently commented on STAR. Raymond James lowered shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $636.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
