iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.02

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 991250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Several research firms recently commented on STAR. Raymond James lowered shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $636.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of iStar by 19.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

