IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading 5.5% Higher

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.34. 712,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,505,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $82,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,916.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $82,431.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,916.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,104 shares of company stock worth $2,274,476 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 171,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,231,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,847 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

