J Eric Daniels Sells 93,919 Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) insider J Eric Daniels sold 93,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.64), for a total value of £49,777.07 ($59,856.99).

FCH stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 51.80 ($0.62). 41,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,924. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 82.10 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.45.

FCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.44) target price on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.97) price objective on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Thursday.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

