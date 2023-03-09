Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Incyte comprises 0.6% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Incyte worth $77,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Incyte by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $73.62. 189,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,962. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

