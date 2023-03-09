Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 377,077 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,077 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.45% of DocuSign worth $48,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 123.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in DocuSign by 38.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DocuSign by 157.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,839,000 after purchasing an additional 867,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

DocuSign stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.18. 1,748,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.48, a PEG ratio of 948.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.