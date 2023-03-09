Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 5,940 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Dropbox worth $52,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dropbox by 32.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dropbox by 82.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 453,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 886,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,467,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $280,720.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,377.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $180,467,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 559,169 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,061. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

