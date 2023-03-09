Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 80,530 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $110,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.56.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.63. 2,316,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,240. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

