Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of NetApp worth $62,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,440. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,545. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.